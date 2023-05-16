Health clinic breaks ground at future Nauvoo location

Residents in the Nauvoo community in Walker County are getting a new space for health care services.

On Monday, the Capstone Rural Health Clinic hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new location, with U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt on hand.

Aderholt helped secure $725,000 for the clinic, and the new facility is replacing the former clinic, which operated out of an old house.

“The one thing I’m trying to do in Washington to make sure that all of the cities are looked at, including rural areas,” Aderholt said.

Once complete, the facility will serve as a space for in-person general and mental health care alongside a pharmacy and telehealth services. It should be open by early next year.