Heading to Saturday’s Bama game? A whole lot has changed

The Bryant-Denny Stadium experience for 2022 is a whole lot different than years past, and the changes go a lot further than selling beer.

Here’s a list of the major changes alongside some important reminders:

Alcohol sales

Bryant-Denny will be offering beer and wine at most concessions locations alongside additional portable stations located on the 100-, 200- and 800-level concourses.

IDs will be checked with each purchase, and there’s a limit of two drinks per transaction.

No alcohol will be sold after the end of the third quarter.

Bryant-Denny is going cashless

Beginning with the 2020 season, the University of Alabama switched to a mobile-only ticketing system. This year, the technology trend continues with the implementation of a cash-free environment inside the stadium.

For those who prefer cash, you can exchange your bills for a Fancard in $20 increments at the Lower Level Section AA near Concession S126 or at the Upper Level Section NN-8 near Concession N804.

Fancards are preloaded Mastercards and feature no activation fee. They can be used at stadium concessions and anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Concessions

While concessions stands are located throughout Bryant-Denny, the Crimson Cove trailer will be set up along the Walk of Champions for fans who don’t want to wait.

Mobile ordering is also available at select concourses.

Recycling

Because the stadium is about to get a major influx in aluminum waste, Bryant-Denny is setting up 150 recycling containers throughout the stadium.

Not new, but useful reminders:

Tickets are mobile-only

Game and parking tickets have been mobile-only since 2020. Those with tickets can manage them via a smartphone with the Alabama Crimson Tide mobile app or online at rolltide.com/myaccount.

Fans are encouraged to download tickets before game day.

Print-at-home tickets are no longer available, and mobile tickets are only valid when presented on a smartphone.

Staying cool

Cooling stations and water are located throughout the stadium, and fans are encouraged to bring in empty non-glass bottles or cups that can be filled at water stations.

You can catch up on all the changes, new and old, right here.

Need game-day reminders regarding what you can and can’t bring into the stadium, tailgating information and the like? You can find that all right here.