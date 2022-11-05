Head-on collision kills one person, injures another

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one person. According to police the crash happened shortly after 4:30 Saturday morning on the 3100 block of University Boulevard East. Police said an SUV was traveling east and a sedan traveling west when the two vehicles crashed head-on near the center line of the road.

The only occupant of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The only occupant of the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries. Paramedics extricated him from the vehicle and transported him to DCH Regional Medical Center. He was later flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

The portion of University Boulevard where the crash occurred was closed to traffic while members of

the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit began their investigation. The road was cleared and re-opened to traffic shortly before 9:00 Saturday morning.

Police have not released the names of either drivers or a cause for the crash.