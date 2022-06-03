Hazardous waste dropoff happening Saturday

Do you have any household hazardous waste items you need to get rid of?

Well, you’re in luck because this Saturday, June 4, the city of Tuscaloosa is partnering up with Nucor Steel to host the annual household hazardous waste disposal day.

Tuscaloosa Public Relations and External Affairs Manager Sarah Bridger Gilmore said if you’re not well-versed in waste disposal, it can be complicated to figure out what to do.

“There are detrimental effects to the environment if you discard them in an improper way,” Gilmore said. “We have this event every year to encourage the community to swing by, it’s super quick and easy and it makes it, so you don’t have to do any research or anything else to try and figure out what to do with all of this waste.”

This event has been occurring every year for the last 14 years.

Household hazardous waste is the discarded, unused or leftover portion of household products containing toxic chemicals.

Examples include household cleaners, automotive fluids, paint and paint thinner. A full list of items that can be disposed of during the event can be found right here.



“The environmental services team can help recycle and or neutralize and properly dispose of those wastes which can be dangerous in your home and also dangerous to the environment is they are not properly disposed,” Gilmore said. “Last year we disposed of or recycled almost 30 thousand pounds of household hazardous waste for the community, it’s a really popular event that gains a lot of community support and of course we couldn’t do it without our partners at Nucor.”

Tires, medical waste, electronics and non-residential waste will not be accepted. The service is available for Tuscaloosa County residents only.



You can drop your items off from 8 a.m. to noon at the Public Safety Logistics Building, located at 3311 Reese Phifer Ave. in Tuscaloosa.

