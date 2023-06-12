Hazardous waste disposal day sets records in Tuscaloosa

Photo courtesy city of Tuscaloosa

The city of Tuscaloosa’s Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day earlier this month broke records for participants and amount of trash dropped off, the city announced today.

According to a Facebook post by the city, about 500 vehicles dropped off 56,376 pounds of hazardous waste like paint thinner, automotive fluids and lawn care chemicals.

If you missed the event and have hazardous waste you’re looking to be rid of, Tuscaloosans can find out more information by calling 311 within city limits.