Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

hawaii, volcano

The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) – Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island to prepare for the possibility that the world’s largest active volcano may erupt given a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of Mauna Loa.

Scientists don’t expect the volcano to erupt imminently, but officials are reminding people lava could reach some homes in just a few hours when it does.

Mauna Loa is the much larger neighbor of the Kilauea volcano that erupted in a residential neighborhood and destroyed 700 homes in 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says Mauna Loa has been in a state of “heightened unrest” since the middle of last month.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/27/2022 4:01:33 PM (GMT -5:00)