Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead after Maui wildfires as teams intensify search

The Associated Press

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) – Hawaii officials are working painstakingly to identify the 99 people confirmed killed in wildfires that ravaged Maui.

They expect to release the first names Tuesday, even as teams intensify the search for more dead in neighborhoods reduced to ash. A week after a blaze tore through historic Lahaina, many who survived have started moving into hundreds of hotel rooms set aside for displaced locals.

The police chief said Monday that crews using cadaver dogs have scoured about 25% of the search area.

Gov. Josh Green asked for patience and space to do the search properly as authorities became overwhelmed with requests to visit the burn area.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/15/2023 1:26:39 PM (GMT -5:00)