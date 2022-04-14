Have storm damage? Submit your pictures here!

Major structural damage reported to several homes, out buildings and vehicles in the Branch Heights neighborhood in Eutaw Wednesday night. Reports of at least one person entrapped. Multiple active power lines down. Information and photos provided by Greene County Emergency Management Agency Director Zac Bolding
