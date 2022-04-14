Have storm damage? Submit your pictures here!

Major structural damage reported to several homes, out buildings and vehicles in the Branch Heights neighborhood in Eutaw Wednesday night. Reports of at least one person entrapped. Multiple active power lines down. Information and photos provided by Greene County Emergency Management Agency Director Zac Bolding

trees at afflink in northport by linda hobson Trees down Thursday morning at Afflink Road in Northport - photo by Linda Hobson

ua quad damage submitted by nic temple A tree is down Thursday morning at the University of Alabama quad - photo by Nic Temple

We’re hearing reports of damage around pockets of West Alabama following strong storms Wednesday night. If you see storm damage in your area, you can submit your pictures right here.

Be as detailed as you can in your descriptions.