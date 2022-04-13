Have sports equipment you don’t need? Here’s how you can donate it

BY: Aajene Robinson

A local auto seller is taking up donations for a school in need of sports equipment.

Skyland Auto and Tire is collecting donations for Central Elementary School’s physical education department.

The school needs Wiffle ball bats, helmets, gently used gloves, balls and any other athletic equipment.

All of this is leading up to the Wiffle Ball Haul, where there will be food trucks, a DJ, fun activities and much more.

Tre Lanier, the marketing director at Skyland Auto and Tire, said Central Elementary’s students deserve just as much as other kids in Tuscaloosa City Schools.

“I think that our children are so important because they are the future and I just want you guys to come out Skyland Automotive, show up, and bring Wiffle balls,” Lanier said. “Just come, nothing is like being there and showing your support.”

Central Elementary PE coach Deboris Lanier said he really wants his students to get back outside and be active.

“When you are talking about living a physically active life you have to have a foundation and it always starts here with PE,” Lanier said. “In the elementary school system, that’s what helped motivated me and why I’m here right now as a physical education teacher.”

Skyland Auto and Tire owner Barry Sullivan said when he heard about the event it was a no-brainer that they needed to take part.

“I know it’s been a rough two years with covid and lockdowns and it seems like bad news but the idea of them getting out, playing, and just enjoying being kids for a little while that’s what motivates me,” Sullivan said.

The festivities will kick off at 10 a.m., this Saturday at Skyland Auto Sales, where you can drop off donations before the event or the day of.

Any supplies left over will be donated to other area schools.