Have prescription meds that need tossing? Here’s your chance to get rid of them safely

Several locations around West Alabama are available on Saturday for anyone interested in getting rid of expired or unused prescription medications as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is happening Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Those old, unwanted or expired prescription drugs too often become a gateway to addiction or accidental overdose,” said said Dr. George Koulianos, President of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama. “Take Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to permanently remove these drugs so they can never be misused or abused.”

Around West Alabama, locations include: