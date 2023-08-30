Hardy brings country tunes to Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Sept. 1

tuscaloosa amphitheater

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Nicole Griffin

TUSCALOOSA- Country music singer Hardy will be taking the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater stage Sept. 1, at 7:30 p.m. along with featured performers Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe.

Doors are set to open at 6 p.m.

Hardy

Throughout this performance, Hardy will be featuring songs from his latest album, “the mockingbird & THE CROW,” including songs “wait in the truck,” “TRUCK BED” and more.

Expect to hear some late hits from past albums including “GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL,” “ONE BEER” and many more.

For more information about HARDY, click here.

Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is an outdoor venue on Jack Warner Parkway that can seat 7,470 people. With several options of sections to sit in, and several places to find food and drinks, the experience is set to be enjoyable.

Amphitheater policies

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater enforces a clear-bag policy and bags can be no larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 8 inches.

All forms of smoking are prohibited within the venue with the exception of designated areas.

For a closer look at what is prohibited, click here.

Parking

The Tuscaloosa Intermodal Facility in downtown Tuscaloosa provides free parking as well as shuttles to and from the amphitheater starting 1 hour before a performance. Limited parking is available near the venue.

For more parking information and recommendations, click here.

Tickets

Prices for tickets still available start at $32. 75.

For available tickets, visit Ticket Master.