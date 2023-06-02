Happy 104th birthday, Lucille Hardrick!

A Tuscaloosa woman marked an incredibly special milestone Thursday, as Lucille Hardrick turned 104 years young.

Hardrick was born June 1, 1919.

She spent her birthday with her family opening gifts and reading more than 100 birthday cards that were sent to her. The retired educator is a graduate of Stillman College, and she recalled a time when she was paid $40 a month as a teacher.

She said the secret to a long life is minding your own business and helping those in need.

Hardrick still gets around well, despite not being able to drive.

“I stopped driving after I got to be 100 years old,” said Hardrick. “I wasn’t seeing like I could see so I stopped driving.”

Hardrick’s birthday celebration included dinner with her family.