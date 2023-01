Hank Williams Jr. back in Tuscaloosa May 12

tuscaloosa amphitheater

If you missed out the last time Hank Williams Jr. was in Tuscaloosa or you’re jonesing for another night of his Southern rock stylings, you’re in luck.

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater announced Tuesday that Williams will return May 12 with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.