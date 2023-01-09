Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3

Fans display a sign honoring injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Players and fans across the NFL paid tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Sunday, the first time most across the league resumed playing since his terrifying cardiac arrest during a game last week.

Hamlin’s number “3” was on display everywhere across the league, outlined on 30-yard lines on fields, worn on special patches on the Bills uniforms and featured on jackets and sweatshirts and even on red hearts dangling from the tailgate tents outside the Bills home stadium.

