Hale County working to get assistance for tornado victims

Local nonprofits and disaster representatives are doing what they can to ensure Hale County residents impacted by the recent tornado are cared for in their time of need.

Every quarter, representatives for area organizations meet for VOAD: Voluntary Organization Active in Disasters. Their latest meeting happened Thursday, so of course, recent events are weighing heavy on members’ minds.

Hale County officials were in attendance, learning what they can do for the victims in their area.

VOAD is a national organization that helps fill the void when the government can’t help. Each state has their own VOAD, but many communities have their own, too.

There are two phases to recovery: short-term and long-term. The short-term phase features damage assessment and takes about a week. The long-term recovery phase is focused on rebuilding people’s lives.

Hale County Probate Judge Arthur Crawford said VOAD is indispensable, especially in times like these.

“What it does is already jump-start, already a step ahead, and already puts us in a position with funding, contacts and everything that should move fluently,” he said. “You don’t have to wait for financial aid to come from other places.”

There is currently no VOAD in Hale County, but they’re in discussions on how to start their own group Friday, Feb. 11.