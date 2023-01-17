Hale County students assist with storm cleanup

On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday, the Greensboro community came together in support of those who recently lost everything.

“I think it is good that we came on a national holiday,” said Southern Academy junior Halee Rowley. “It was his dream to help everyone.”

“I feel like it just brings us together as one community and makes us better as a whole,” said Greensboro High School junior Marlin Lewis.

For most teenagers, a day off school on a national holiday means sleeping in late and avoiding anything that could be considered work, but on Monday Greensboro High School and Southern Academy students took time out of their day and helped others.

“When somebody needs help, they need help,” said Southern Academy senior Madeline Sealy. “We are all going to come together. It is just like a family. We are always going to come together to help each other.”

Students spent hours sifting through debris and raking limbs in areas of their community that were hard-hit by storms last week.

Greensboro High School head football coach Winston Johnson brought many members of the team out to tackle the cleanup.

“It is bigger than football,” Johnson said. “Football will end one day, but it is what you do for the people that everyone will remember. That is your legacy. My captains range from freshmen to seniors. I only have five of them. Those kids were chosen because of what they do and who they are, not how they play. So it really speaks volumes to their character and what they actually uphold as people at such a young age.”

Aqutia Bennett’s childhood home was destroyed in the storms. Seeing so many people come together and help her family during this time is easing some of the heartache, she said.

“It means the world to me to see people coming together at a time when people need it the most,” Bennett said. “It is just so awesome, and it is a blessing from God that we still have good people who care about the community.”

Hale County Emergency Management Agency Director Russell Weeden said 90 homes were destroyed Thursday.