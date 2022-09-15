Hale County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

A Hale County Sheriff’s Deputy is no longer on the force after he was arrested earlier this week and is facing charges of domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Hale County Sheriff Kenneth Ellis confirmed Joseph Allen Nail, 36, is no longer an employee of the sheriff’s office.

Nail was arrested and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Tuesday after he was accused of getting into a physical fight with his wife. Because of the seriousness of the allegations and because Nail was a member of law enforcement, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was called in to investigate the incident.

Both Nail and his wife sustained minor injuries during the fight. Nail was charged with one count of domestic violence strangulation, which is a felony.