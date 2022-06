Hale County School District offering food box pickup June 8

school lunch

The Hale County Board of Education is ensuring families in the county don’t go hungry this summer.

Like in 2021, several schools will be handing out food boxes for children 18 and younger. Pickup begins June 8 at Greensboro Elementary School and Hale County High School, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Boxes are free and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants are not required to be students of the Hale County School District.