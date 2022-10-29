Hale County looks to clinch playoff spot vs Gordo

The Hale County Wildcats never lost sight of their primary goal.

With a win over Gordo in the final week of the regular season, Hale County will clinch a playoff berth in Class 4A. For that reason, Hale County Football Head Coach Ryan Locke says his program is treating this week “like a playoff game”.

“For all practical purposes, this is to get in the playoffs, so this is a playoff game,” Locke said. “We will see how we respond. I am very proud of where the kids have come to at this point.”

In its last game, Hale County beat Sipsey Valley, 32-24. That gives the Wildcats the “head-to-head” tiebreaker with SVHS. Hale County will qualify for the Class 4A playoffs with a win over Gordo, or with a Sipsey Valley loss to Northside. The Bears play the Rams on Friday night.

“Our kids, you know they had every opportunity to throw in the towel and they didn’t. They went out and earned a hard-fought win against Sipsey Valley, who had been playing very well,” Locke said. “They put themselves in a position to play in the playoffs.”

Hale County will celebrate Senior Night against Gordo, and honor six senior players in a pregame ceremony.