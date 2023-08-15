Hale County hosts annual media day

Hale County College and Career Academy hosted its second annual Football/Volleyball rural schools media day. Student athletes from eight high schools met in Greensboro to speak with the media about their collegiate athletic careers.

Many of the students said Thursday’s media day was great preparation for the future.

“I feel like this is going to be a learning experience so in the future I will be ready for it, said Pickens County football player Santonio Jones.

Bridget Stanfield, Hale County’s Varsity Head Volleyball Coach is thrilled to see her players getting the same exposure as other schools.

“You know in Hale County there’s two high schools down here. We don’t have a lot of media. Hale County has the same caliber of players that we would like everybody to see,” said Stanfield.

Hale County College and Career Academy Director Marlon Murray put the media day together. He said it’s important to give rural student athletes the same opportunities.

Media Day Participants:

Aliceville High

Greene County

Greensboro

Pickens County

Bibb County

Hale County

R.C. Hatch

Southern Academy



