Hale County hosts 15th annual disaster drill

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Giselle Hood

GREENSBORO – More than 500 Hale County residents gathered in Greensboro on Thursday, Sept. 8 as part of a severe weather preparedness drill.

The drill brought together 52 agencies from seven counties and offered instruction on important safety procedures. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency organized the event, which involved police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

“It seems like we have a tornado touch down every year,” said Hale County Emergency Management Agency Director Russell Weeden. “That’s our biggest disaster ever. It’s really important for us to train as a county and as a region.”

WVUA 23 Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott was also at the event, offering his expertise about tornadoes and severe weather safety. Hale County has been affected by two tornadoes so far this year.

“It’s not a matter of if a storm is gonna happen, it’s a matter of when,” said Disaster Preparedness Response Director Alvin King. “This area’s been hit in the last few years. Not just this area, but the state as a whole. We just wanna make sure everyone is prepared and knows what they’re doing in the event of a storm.”

This is the 15th year of the disaster drills, and the event is a great chance for the whole area to come together and learn.

“Everything you see around us is donated,” Weeden said. “All the food is donated, all the supplies are donated by the community. So it’s really a lot of community support.”

Weeden said the drill takes lots of effort and more than five months to prepare, but it’s always worth it in the end.