Hale County Football Has Two Sign Athletic Scholarships

Hale County High School's Devin Tingle and Malachi Pasteur sign with college programs

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Javon Williams

Hale County High School had two athletes sign with college programs to continue their sport at the next level. Tackle Devin Tingle signed a Division I scholarship with Murray State University, and linebacker Malachi Pasteur will stay in state and signed with the University of West Alabama. Hale County Head Coach Luke Laird is beyond excited to see his players go to the next level with their talents.

“I’m ecstatic,” Laird said. “It’s a combination of really all the work that they put in to get to this point, and I’m thankful to see that.”

Tingle signed his letter of intent to Murray State two months ago, but wanted to wait until National Signing Day to hold a signing day ceremony at his school. Tingle stands 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds.

Pasteur finished his senior season with 383 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns. Pasteur picked West Alabama over offers from seven other college programs.

Coach Laird hopes that his players at Hale County can use Tingle’s and Pasteur’s signing day as motivation to keep pushing and that their hard work will pay off.

“Other guys get to see, ‘hey it pays off,’” Laird said. “Keep working hard, keep pushing, do your job and you’ll see the results in the end.”