Habitat offering roof repair assistance for qualified homeowners

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Do you need a new roof? Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa is looking for qualifying families in Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties who need roof work — and you’ll get the repairs for low or no cost.

Strengthen Alabama Homes, a division of the Alabama Department of Insurance in Montgomery, is providing grants of up to $10,000 to better fortify roofs against high winds and storms.

Habitat Executive Director Ellen Potts said these grants are a godsend for people who may be in need of roof repairs but can’t afford them.

“The rules are that the person has to live in Tuscaloosa or Pickens County,” Potts said. “They have to have a site-built home. It can’t be a trailer. They have to have homeowners insurance with high wind coverage. And then the home has to be their primary residence.”

Grant awards for qualified applicants are first come, first served, and Potts said she encourages anyone who’s to apply as soon as possible.

You can learn more about the program and apply right here.