Gunman who opened fire after Virginia high school graduation targeted graduate, Richmond police say

Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a graduation ceremony, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Police say a gunman who opened fire minutes after a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, targeted an 18-year-old graduate he had a long-running dispute with.

Eighteen-year-old Shawn Jackson and his father, Lorenzo Smith, were both killed Tuesday in the shooting. The gunfire sent hundreds fleeing in panic outside the state capital’s city-owned Altria Theater after the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School.

Five other people were wounded.

Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards says the shooting suspect, 19-year-old Amari Pollard, knew Jackson.

He said the two had been embroiled in a dispute for more than a year. Edwards said the nature of the dispute is still being investigated.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/7/2023 3:45:06 PM (GMT -5:00)