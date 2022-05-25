Gulf Coast shrimping season to open June 1

Photo Courtesy of Troy Calvent

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

June 1 will begin like any other day for Alabama’s shrimp, until the boats start chugging and the nets start dropping. On that day, all bets are off if you’re a shrimp.

The Marine Resources Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Monday that all inside waters not permanently closed by law or regulation will be open for shrimp fishing beginning June 1.

Shrimp swimming in Mobile Bay, Bon Secour Bay, Mississippi Sound, Perdido Bay, Arnica Bay, Wolf Bay and Little Lagoon will be up for grabs on that day through the end of the year.

According to the Audubon Nature Institute, shrimp fishing comprises roughly 70% of Alabama’s commercial harvest every year.

In 2015, approximately 20 million pounds of shrimp caught in the state’s gulf waters were valued at $44 million.

Click here to view Alabama’s shrimping regulations in more detail.

For more information, visit the Alabama Department of Conversation and Natural Resources website.