Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents

classified documents

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Massachusetts Air National Guard member has been arrested in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war and other top national security issues, a breach that has raised questions about America’s ability to safeguard its most sensitive secrets.

The guardsman is an IT specialist identified as 21-year-old Jack Teixeira.

He was taken into custody on Thursday without incident after FBI officers converged on his Massachusetts home.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he is to be charged under a provision of the Espionage Act that makes it a crime to remove or transmit classified national defense information.

4/13/2023 5:06:01 PM (GMT -5:00)