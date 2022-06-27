Groups oppose $725M Alabama bond sale for building prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A coalition of advocacy groups is opposing Alabama’s plan to sell $725 million in bonds to finance the construction of two new supersize prisons.

The Communities Not Prisons coalition and other advocacy organizations issued statements on Monday opposing the looming bond sale.

The state is expected to go to the bond market on Tuesday.

The prisons would house up to 4,000 inmates and replace existing facilities.

State officials touted it as a partial solution to the state’s longstanding prison woes.

Critics argue the state is ignoring the bigger issues – prison staffing levels and leadership – to focus on costly buildings.

