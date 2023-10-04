Group representing blind Alabamians files lawsuit over inaccessible absentee voting

Four Alabamians who are blind say the state’s strict absentee voting laws mean they can’t vote, and they’ve filed a lawsuit with the help of a national organization supporting their plight.

The National Federation of the Blind in Alabama, alongside residents Beverly Clayton, Gilley Pressley, Dr. Eric Peebles and David Rissling, filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Tuscaloosa, Mobile and Jefferson counties.

“Alabama has an abysmal record of broken promises and failure to respect and protect the rights of the state’s blind voters,” said organization President Barbara Manuel. “We cannot tolerate this state of affairs and are determined to change it.”

According to the lawsuit, which you can view in its entirety right here, the four residents in the lawsuit are blind or otherwise have disabilities making it hard to read. They want to vote via absentee ballot because of difficulties getting to the polls, but absentee ballot programs in Tuscaloosa, Mobile and Jefferson counties are lacking ballots for anyone who is sight-impaired. To vote, these residents must get someone’s help to complete their ballot, which violates federal law ensuring voters can keep their ballot selections private.

Voter technology is available that allows blind and print-disabled voters to read, mark and return absentee ballots electronically, and that technology is widely in use in other states for impaired voters. Alabama has similar technology available, but it’s only available to members of the military or other overseas voters.

The plaintiffs are seeking an accessible option for absentee voting alongside attorney’s fees and associated lawsuit costs. They’re being represented by attorneys from the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program and a law firm in Maryland.

“These three Alabama counties have effectively denied voters with visual and print disabilities of their right to cast an absentee ballot in secret,” said SPLC Senior Staff Attorney Jess Unger in a statement. “We are suing on their behalf to ensure they have full access to the democratic process.”