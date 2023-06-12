Groove and Grub gives residents a reason to celebrate

The city of Northport held its first Groove and Grub of the year on Thursday. Family and friends gathered at the Riverside Track, Friday night to enjoy live entertainment, food, and fellowship.

The annual summer series is held monthly at the Riverside Track, which is located at 1400 3rd Street from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. It’s a chance to hear local bands and purchase food from a variety of local food trucks.

“You know right now, in this world, we need love, peace and happiness. It’s a chance to be out here with family and friends and soak up good music and good food,” said councilman Woodrow Washington.

The first Groove and Grub of the summer was cancelled because of inclement weather. The city plans to hold another Groove and Grub on July 13.

The event is free and open to the public.