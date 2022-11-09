Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence

The Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) – American basketball star Brittney Griner’s lawyers say she has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession.

A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month.

The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury was convicted Aug. 4.

Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Griner’s arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington.

The politically charged case could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

11/9/2022 9:39:06 AM (GMT -6:00)