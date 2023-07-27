Grimace campaign that went weirdly viral fuels McDonald’s Q2, yet growth may slow as inflation cools

mcdonalds

The Associated Press

McDonald’s is grinning thanks to Grimace after a marketing campaign to celebrate the “birthday” of its big purple mascot went viral and contributed to surprisingly strong second quarter sales.

Global same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose nearly 12% in the April-June period. That handily beat Wall Street’s forecast of a 9.4% increase.

The Grimace campaign, which featured a limited-time purple milkshake, took on a life of its own after fans posted videos of themselves drinking the milkshake and then ending up on the ground in a messy pool of purple, or having some sort of seemingly paranormal experience.

McDonald’s shares are up more than 1.5% Thursday morning.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/27/2023 9:39:35 AM (GMT -5:00)