Greg McElroy predicts which Alabama quarterback will take most snaps in 2023

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) drops back to pass during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Monday, Apr 10, 2023.

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

It’s SEC Media Days week at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Nashville. Alabama is slated to speak on Wednesday with the hot topic surrounding quarterback and fan-speculation of who will take the most snaps this season. It’s a three way competition with redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner.

Both Milroe and Buchner have starting experience but former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy went with a dark-horse pick to receive the lion-share of snaps this season: Ty Simpson.

“Down the stretch, if I were to bet on one of the three horses, I think Ty Simpson’s probably going to be the guy throughout the course of the season,” McElroy said at SEC Media Days. “But it all depends on how you perform in fall camp, and the type of decision making and whether or not you can win the team. That’s what Coach (Nick) Saban will say throughout the course of summer and fall camp. Who wins the team? The guy that does will ultimately be the starter.”

Last season, Simpson completed 4-of-5 passes for 35 yards in limited action.

Milroe was the main back-up to Bryce Young last season. In his lone start, Milroe helped the Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M 24-20. He completed 12-of-23 passes for 111 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 81 yards on 17 attempts; however, he lost two fumbles which led to Aggie touchdowns.

“Jalen Milroe’s the most dynamic. He has the most athleticism, and I think he has the highest ceiling,” McElroy said. “Here’s the problem: There were 16 turnovers last year by the Alabama offense—he accounted for five of them, and he only started one game. So that is problematic. He has got to be smarter with the football.”

Buchner transferred into the program after the conclusion of spring practice and reunites with his offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. It’s possible that Buchner will have a leg up considering he already knows Rees’ offense, having played it in his first two college seasons at Notre Dame.