Greensboro High students get in front of camera as part of partnership

School isn’t back in session yet for most West Alabama schools, but some classrooms at Greensboro High School were filled with students anyway on Tuesday.

It was all part of a partnership with the University of West Alabama in Livingston to design and produce interactive simulations that show situations facing school leaders, teachers, students, and the community.

These simulations are designed around current issues in education and engage participants playing roles in complex situations that require good decision-making.

A film crew from UWA coached GHS students Tuesday as they acted out several character-building scenarios.

Greensboro High School Principal Luther Riley said this is a great opportunity for his students to see the opportunities and even consequences their responses to certain situations can have.

“You actually get a live view of simulations where you are actually making decisions and things like that that could help you become a better leader, and of course a better studnets, a better teacher, or a better administrator,” Riley said.

UWA uses these simulations as part of professional development and training models to serve teachers and leaders in the field.