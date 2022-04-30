Greensboro High School celebrates historic signing day

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

Greensboro High School hosted a milestone event earlier this week, holding its first signing day ceremony in school history.

Four student-athletes signed college scholarships. Three signed for football, and one for women’s basketball.

Khalil Bolden, a middle linebacker, signed to play football at Baker University in Kansas.

Bolden said that he wants to major in Sports Management to “help people”. He chose Baker University because he is excited to meet new people in a new environment.

“I felt like I could talk to the coach about anything,” Bolden said. “I’m really excited about getting out there to work hard.”

Football player Jakari Moore, a ‘return’ specialist on special teams and safety, signed with Miles College. Moore wants to major in math.

“I feel great,” Moore said. “I am going to have a future at Miles College. I worked hard on and off the field from 9th through 12th grade (to get here).”

Jordan Williams also signed a football scholarship with Miles College. Williams played on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Raiders. He wants to pursue a degree in Computer Science.

Williams said that he is excited to follow his dream of playing college football.

“A lot of people can’t say that they have people to support them, and I’m glad to say that I’m one of the people that do have that,” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to (playing on) Saturday night. Playing in a new environment, around new people, and getting to show my talents on a bigger stage.”

Adriana Jones signs to play women’s basketball at Shelton State Community College. She wants to study Physical Therapy.

Jones played point guard in high school, but Greensboro High School Athletic Director Frances Dunn says that Jones has the ability to play any position.

Shelton State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Madonna Thompson said she has had her eye on Jones for a long time, and she is ready for her to start playing.

Jones says it feels incredible to sign the (scholarship) paper and make it official.

“It feels great because growing up I used to watch everybody else do that, and now that it’s my turn,” Jones said. “I felt very excited, and I look forward to getting close with my new teammates.”

Greensboro’s Head Football Coach Winston Johnson said he is extremely proud of these athletes, and he wants to make ‘signing day’ a recurring event at Greensboro High School.