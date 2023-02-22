Greene County still dealing with storm recovery

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Gracie Fusco

Alabama’s 7th District Congresswoman Terri Sewell hosted two disaster relief roundtable discussions in Eutaw and Akron.

Local elected officials from Hale, Greene, and Sumter counties as well as residents were given an update on recent developments regarding disaster relief and recovery efforts.

“The best way I can represent the people of this district is to be among the people of this district” said Rep. Sewell.

Sewell led the Alabama Congressional Delegation in writing a letter to President Joe Biden requesting an increase in the federal cost share for FEMA, which was granted.

Anyone who still wants to apply for FEMA relief can call 1-800-621-3362 or visit disasterassistance.gov.

The deadline to apply is March 16.

–LS–