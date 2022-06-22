Greene County Posts Primary Runoff Results

Robert Davis JR. trounced Carol Zippert in the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Board of Education, District 1. Davis is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Brandon R. Merriweather beat out Tameka King in the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Board of Education, District 2. Merriweather is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Roshanda Summerville won over Marvin Childs in the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Board of Education, District 5. Summerville is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Voter turnout in Greene County was 23.59%.