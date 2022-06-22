Greene County Posts Primary Runoff Results
Robert Davis JR. trounced Carol Zippert in the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Board of Education, District 1. Davis is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1
The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1 race
Robert Davis WinnerD
62.1%
208
Carol P. Zippert D
37.9%
127
Brandon R. Merriweather beat out Tameka King in the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Board of Education, District 2. Merriweather is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2
The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2 race
Brandon R. Merriweather WinnerD
55.9%
143
Tameka King D
44.1%
113
Roshanda Summerville won over Marvin Childs in the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Board of Education, District 5. Summerville is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Commission, District No. 5
The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Commission, District No. 5 race.
Roshanda Summerville WinnerD
51.1%
201
Marvin Childs D
48.9%
192
Voter turnout in Greene County was 23.59%.