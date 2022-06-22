Greene County Posts Primary Runoff Results

WVUA 23 Digital
Greene County Elex Results

Robert Davis JR. trounced Carol Zippert in the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Board of Education, District 1. Davis is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1

The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Board of Education, District No. 1 race

  • Robert Davis WinnerD 62.1%
    208
  • Carol P. Zippert  D 37.9%
    127
335
Last updated:

Brandon R. Merriweather beat out Tameka King in the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Board of Education, District 2. Merriweather is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2

The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Board of Education, District No. 2 race

  • Brandon R. Merriweather WinnerD 55.9%
    143
  • Tameka King  D 44.1%
    113
256
Last updated:

Roshanda Summerville won over Marvin Childs in the Democratic Primary for the Greene County Board of Education, District 5. Summerville is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Democratic Primary Runoff – Greene County Commission, District No. 5

The Democratic Primary Runoff candidates in the Greene County Commission, District No. 5 race.

  • Roshanda Summerville WinnerD 51.1%
    201
  • Marvin Childs  D 48.9%
    192
393
Last updated:

Voter turnout in Greene County was 23.59%.

Elections, Local News

