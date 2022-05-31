Greene County organization doubles summer job program

Photo courtesy of the T.S. Police Support League

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The T.S. Police Support League is helping even more students in Greene County find a job this summer, doubling the annual initiative’s class from 50 to 100, the organization announced.

Support league President Shelia H. Smith said the program will employ 50 students in June and another 50 in July.

Job applications and W-9 forms can be picked up from District 2 Eutaw City Council Member LaJeffrey Carpenter, who is serving as program manager.

For more information, check out the organization’s website.