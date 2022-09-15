Greene County EMS board meets to discuss financial issues

EUTAW -Greene County Emergency Management Services needs help from more than the city of Eutaw if it wants to continue its mission, and the Eutaw City Council is working on making that happen.

On Wednesday, city leaders from Eutaw, Boligee and Forkland met to discuss funding the organization so Greene County’s ambulance service can continue operating.

EMS Director Christopher Jones said some of the financial troubles come from lack of staff that caused an excess overtime pay and higher than normal expenses.

“We are almost there at the finish line,” said Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson. “It’s a slow process, but finances are picking up. We have a full staff with EMS and collaborating more. The municipalities are now coming together to make sure they meet payroll and have the equipment needed.”

The three municipalities each donated money to the effort and pledged monthly installments to Greene County EMS.

Greene County EMS Board Chair Joe Powell said the county would be in dire straits without an ambulance service.

“The worst possible scenario would be that the people who are homebound, dialysis patients, or if somebody goes into cardiac arrest, then we would not be able to serve them,” said Powell.

Johnson said this meeting is just the beginning.