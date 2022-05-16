Greene County ambulance service up against major budget issues

Greene County Emergency Medical Services, which provides ambulance services throughout the county, will soon be facing a major crisis if things don’t change.

As first reported by the Greene County Democrat, the GEMS Board of Directors learned of the difficulties May 3 during the board’s regular meeting. During the meeting, GEMS Acting Director said the organization is likely to collapse unless the Greene County Commission, local governments, local employers and anyone who needs ambulance services steps up and increases their support.

GEMS is meeting with the Greene County Commission and city and employer leaders from around the county May 17 at 3 p.m. at Eutaw City Hall to further discuss the organization’s finances.