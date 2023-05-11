Greene Co. Entertainment keeping employees, but not bingo

One of Greene County’s biggest employers has reopened with a new name and a new focus, but many of the same employees.

The building that once housed GreeneTrack is now Greene County Entertainment, which took over GreeneTrack’s lease after CEO Luther Winn shut the facility down in February.

“In February of this year Greene County Entertainment applied and received a license from the Greene County racing commission,” said Greene County Entertainment General Manager Johnny Coleman.

When the electronic bingo hall closed, its employees were left without jobs in a county where there aren’t many to be had. But Coleman said the new business rehired as many former GreeneTrack employees as it could.

“We reached out to them since they already knew some of the business and how it’s operated,” Coleman said. “A total of 30 former GreeneTrack employees have come to work for Green County Entertainment.”

Greene County Entertainment is nixing electronic bingo from its offerings; it will simulcast dog and horse racing.

Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson said he’s glad to see the facility back open and helping the economy.

“As long as the economy is booming I think it will be good for Greene County,” said Johnson.