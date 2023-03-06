Grants expanding broadband access in Tuscaloosa, Bibb counties

laptop, computer, keyboard, internet, broadband

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday that she’s awarded nearly $25 million in grants for broadband expansion services around the state.

The nine grants, totaling $24.72 million, were awarded to broadband providers across the state for projects in unserved or underserved areas. Once completed, these projects will ensure nearly 20,000 households, businesses and community anchors have access to high-speed internet.

“Broadband continues to be a top priority of my administration, and as we continue to move into these next four years, we’re taking our broadband journey with us,” Ivey said in a statement. “The projects under way reach across the state and will allow better access to opportunities in education, health care, business and other normalcies of life.”

Broadband providers are ensuring access is available, but households and businesses have to pay for services.

Including the grants announced today, Ivey has awarded Broadband Accessibility Fund grants totaling $88.6 million since the fund’s start in 2018.

Grants awarded in West Alabama include: