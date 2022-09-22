Grandfather charged after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say an Alabama man is facing a reckless manslaughter charge after his 2-year-old grandson died after being left in a hot vehicle for seven hours this week.

Officals said Wednesday that William “Bill” Wiesman is being charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Wiesman told authorities he thought he dropped the child at daycare Tuesday and didn’t notice the child still strapped in a car seat as he went to work.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said the boy was discovered when Wiesman drove to the day care Tuesday afternoon, intending to pick up the child.

At least 28 children left inside vehicles have died this year in the U.S.

9/21/2022 7:33:44 PM (GMT -5:00)