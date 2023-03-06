Grace Presbyterian hosting Empty Bowls event March 24

Grace Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa is opening its doors March 24 for residents interested in helping those in need while getting a little something extra for their effort.

The 15th annual Empty Bowls event is happening at the church’s fellowship hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the fundraiser benefits the church’s Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.

With $15 cash or check donation, you can enjoy live entertainment and get to pick out a hand-crafted bowl created by local artisans and University of Alabama ceramics students. You’ll also get a meal of soup and bread. For an extra $5, you can get a bowl of soup to go.

The small meal is there to remind participants that many West Alabamians experience food security on the regular.

Every bit raised at the event is going to support the church’s food pantry, which distributes food from the West Alabama Food Bank.

With every $15 raised via Empty Bowls, WAFB can purchase 65 pounds of food.

Last year, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry served around 8,500 people.

“This event has a real and meaningful impact on the community,” said Food Pantry Director Jennifer Shepard. “Empty Bowls’ proceeds cover the cost of an entire month’s distribution, providing food for up to 300 households in our local community.”

Empty Bowls began in 1990 with an art teacher in Michigan building a class project where students made ceramic bowls as a food drive fundraiser.