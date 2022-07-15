Grab your cowboy boots: Rodeo is back in Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

For the 14th year in a row, the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association is bringing Southern favorites like calf roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing to Sokol Park in Tuscaloosa.

Events began Thursday but continue through Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. each day. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Entry is $20 for adults, $15 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Contestants travel from far and wide to take part in rodeo events, said Double Creek Rodeo Company owner Bill Hudson.

“We’ve got them this weekend coming as far west as Oklahoma, we’ve got some Canadians that have come down across the border, we’ve got some Floridians,” Hudson said. “We’re bringing a lot of contestants with their families.”

A portion of the revenue goes toward scholarships for future rodeo stars.

Hudson said the rodeo at Sokol Park draws families from around West Alabama.

“It’s just to have fun and hang out with friends,” said rodeo fan Brody Danford said. “It just helps to gather people and have fun and you can meet new people.”