Grant going toward Walker County waterline repair

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The state of Alabama is helping a Walker County company fix a water line that services more than 300 homes.

The $273,000 Community Development Block Grant, awarded to the Copeland Ferry Pumpkin Center Water Authority, will be used to fix a leaking pipeline beneath the Mulberry Fork River that was damaged by a lightning strike during a storm on April 18.

Officials said the leak puts the line at increased risk of a rupture, which could cut off the water supply entirely. They estimate installing a new section to replace the old section is a “more probable solution.”

“This damage, which was an act of nature, could have a catastrophic effect on residents unless something is done,” said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in a statement.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey in ensuring that residents have continued access to clean water without any major disruptions,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.

The organization supports law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Ivey said she is pleased a grant is on its way to solve the issue, “without a major disruption of service to the people that depend on this water.”