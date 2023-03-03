Governor receives three names as candidates for Northport city council

Northport city leaders on Thursday sent three names to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for the vacant District 3 council seat.

After Northport City Council members could not decide who should fill the vacant position, the decision landed on Ivey’s desk by Alabama law.

The vacant District 3 seat was occupied by now-Mayor John Hinton.

The council had 60 days to make a decide between the seven candidates they interviewed. The Council could not come to a consensus and as a result Ivey has 30 days to make a decision.

“The three people who had risen to the top of the seven that was sent to the governor, probably any of the three will serve well,” said Hinton.

Three names have been sent to the Governor by the council:

Jason Barksdale

Kevin Pate

Karl Wiggins

Hinton said he hopes whoever is selected will be responsive to Northport’s residents.

“Others may think we should use a different process in making this selection but there is not a choice. This is a legal process we are simply following, and will have to be done at this time,” said Hinton.

A decision from the governor should come on or before Monday, March 27.