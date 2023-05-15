Government says dogs can dine al fresco but not everyone is on board

Monty Hobbs shares food with his dog Mattox on the patio at the Olive Lounge in Takoma Park, Md., on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The Associated Press

Just in time for the summer dining season, the U.S. government has given its blessing to restaurants that want to allow pet dogs in their outdoor spaces. It better reflects reality; nearly half of states already allow canine dining outdoors.

Restaurants have been required to allow service dogs for decades. But it wasn’t until the mid-2000’s that states began allowing dogs in outdoor dining spaces.

Late last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance saying restaurants can welcome dogs as long as they get permission from a local authority.

The FDA suggests they also require leashes and develop plans to handle dog waste.

