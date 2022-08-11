Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office is dismissing rumors that the 77-year-old governor is healthy and dismissed rumors that she was ill.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Thursday that the governor, “is doing great” and continues to be cancer-free. Ivey’s office issued the statement after a week of rumors and media inquiries about the governor’s health and whereabouts.

The Republican governor announced in 2019 that she had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer and would undergo radiation treatments.

She announced in 2020 that the cancer appeared to be gone and that her doctor considered her cancer-free.

8/11/2022 2:45:06 PM (GMT -5:00)