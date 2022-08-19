Got talent? Auditions for yearly search are under way

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

Kip Tyner kicked off his 34th annual talent search with auditions on Thursday evening.

The talent search is looking for people of all ages to showcase their talents and compete with their peers for the chance to win $5,000 in cash prizes.

Auditions are free and open to anyone who is interested.

“I’m looking for people my age that maybe used to sing or were very active in a choir years ago or did shows or plays or whatever, plus the old rock and roll bands that so many teenagers had, and they still play you know,” said Kip Tyner, event organizer. “We are looking for just people that enjoy performing.”

Each year the event benefits a charity, and this year the talent show will be raising proceeds for Eagles’ Wings, which helps adults with special needs.

Auditions continue Saturday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.

Finals are happening at Tuscaloosa River market on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.