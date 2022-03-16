Gospel concert raised thousands of dollars for Sawyerville tornado victims

AKRON – A Demopolis radio station WZNJ 106.5 hosted a gospel benefit concert in Akron to help raise money and support for the Sawyerville tornado victims.

Gospel radio personality Anita Foster said they wanted to lend some support to their faithful listeners.

“We wanted to show them that we love them, that we care for them by hosting this benefit program to help them in the recovery mode that they are currently in,” Foster said. “They are currently in phase two, 85 homes were damaged and 14 destroyed, and being in phase two they are still trying to repair the damaged homes.”

Many tornado victims attended the event. Foster said many families need financial assistance and support during this difficult time.

Tornado victim Shahrie Bryant lost her home and came to the event to be with her family during this time. “It’s just a blessing that we have so many people that want to be a help to the community, that’s all we are here for, we just want help,” Bryant said.

Tornado victim Gloria Doss’s home was damaged. She said the process, as far as cleanup, has been great.

“We have had so many volunteers come out to assist us and help clean up, so that has been great,” Doss said. “We’ve had some support, financial in gift cards from some of the neighboring agencies, that has helped us tremendously and for that we are grateful.”

Community leaders such as judge Marvin Wiggins came was there to provide an update.

Wiggins said they don’t have the resources and the money to replace homes however they have been meeting with organizations around the state to get those homes replaced.

“There is an organization that we are partnering with called united Methodist, a group out of Florida, because of the last storm that came through they are going to build us five houses,” said Wiggins.

As the Saturday, March 12 event came to a close, the churches of Greene County came together and donated $4,000 to help pay for victims’ hotel bills. The event, as a whole, raised an additional $5,000.